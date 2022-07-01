TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire on the Stone Hedge Golf course has begun to spread through a row of connected homes in Wyoming County.

Eyewitness News is at the scene of the fire on Stonehedge Drive, and at least one row of homes appears to be completely burned down.





Crews were seen fighting fires in nearby homes and pulling water out of the ponds on the golf course.

There is no further information on the residents of the home, injuries, or how the fire started.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information comes out.