Fire takes down five-row homes in Shamokin

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five vacant row homes were hit badly after a wind-swept fire in Northumberland County.

According to Fire Cheif Stephen Jeffery, flames broke out from one home to the others in Shamokin at South 7th and Pine streets around 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Chief Jeffery tells Eyewitness News that narrow streets, a frozen fire hydrant and the cold weather made for a more difficult firefight.

Crews brought the fire under control within an hour and no one sustained injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos