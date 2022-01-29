Fire takes down five-row homes in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Five vacant row homes were hit badly after a wind-swept fire in Northumberland County.

According to Fire Cheif Stephen Jeffery, flames broke out from one home to the others in Shamokin at South 7th and Pine streets around 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Chief Jeffery tells Eyewitness News that narrow streets, a frozen fire hydrant and the cold weather made for a more difficult firefight.

Crews brought the fire under control within an hour and no one sustained injuries.