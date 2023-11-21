PLAINS TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — North River Street in Plains Township is shut down at this hour as firefighters battle heavy fire that broke out at a gas station.

As of 4:30 p.m., crews are currently battling a fire that happened at a gas station in the 1300 block of North River Street in Plains Township Tuesday.

Drivers should avoid the area due the fire crews running hoses across the closed roadway.

Information on how the fire started is limited at this time. 282/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.