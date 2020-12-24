Fire Safety with the Chiefs Leshko

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Winter is officially here, and with it comes a whole wave of precautions when trying to keep warm.

In Hazleton and just south across the county line in McAdoo, the Leshko brothers are the chief of two fire departments that see their fair share of work, especially as people get creative with keeping warm this time of year.

From gutted oil stoves to different heaters left in the middle of rooms, Chiefs Donald and Robert have almost seen it all in their almost 70-years fighting fires.

They can’t stress enough that anything that’s meant for heating needs a full inspection sticker and if it gets plugged in, it needs to go directly into an outlet.

It’s important to also not leave things running when you leave or go to sleep and a myriad of other things.

One of the most critical things you should know is that if you have any doubt about what may be a fire hazard this holiday season and beyond, there’s help.

Donald says “I’ve been stopped countless times, whether it’s shopping in the grocery store. Going to a doctor’s appointment, anything. Always being asked you know, I’m thinking about this for the winter I’m looking at this heater do you think it’s good, do you think it’s right.”

“By all means, call any of your local fire departments. Don’t go and pull out your little chemistry set at home, as I like to call it, and be able to let’s well let’s see if it doesn’t okay, ‘let’s plug this in and see if it lasts.” said Robert.

The chiefs tell me that in a time where there’s not going to be as much travel amid covid-19? It’s especially important to stay aware of potential fire hazards while keeping warm.

The last thing the Leshkos or any firefighters in our region want to see is tragedy over the holidays.

And as much as they love each other, they don’t need to see each other on an active scene for Christmas.