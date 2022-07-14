WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— July 15 is National Pet Fire Safety Day.

According to the National Fire Protection Agency, pets and other wild animals start about 750 residential fires each year.





The Williamsport Bureau of Fire said to avoid leaving pets around loose wires and food with an open flame.

They also said you should place the animal’s cage near the front of your home, so if there’s a fire, first responders can save time when searching for a pet.

Firefighters suggested getting a sticker to place on your door stating which pets live in your home, this also helps with search efforts during an emergency.