JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a storage barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township.

As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul is underway to make sure the fire doesn’t rekindle.

First responders on the scene said there were no injuries to humans or animals.

A fire marshal has been called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will have more on this in later editions of Eyewitness News.