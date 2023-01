BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mobile home in Blakeslee is in ruins after catching fire Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Candle Drive for reports of a home on fire at 8:00 this morning.

The home was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival, according to officials.

No one was injured in the fire and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.