NANTICOKE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters spent roughly two hours putting a fire out in a vacant building.

On Monday Nanticoke City Fire Department was called to the 50 block of Newport Street for a fire. The fire department says that when they arrived they noted that the building was three stories and there was heavy fire showing from the first floor.







According to the fire department, units worked for nearly two hours to clear the building and hold the fire to the first floor.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.