Fire leaves one woman and her dog without a home in Wyoming County

NORTHMORELAND TWP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A woman and her dog have been displaced after an early morning fire in Wyoming County.







The Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Old Trail Road, Sunday morning.

Officials say the fire started in the bathroom but eventually spread to the rest of the residence, resulting in a total loss of the home.

Fire Chief Chuck Story told Eyewitness News that the woman was awoken by her fire alarm and was able to get herself and her dog out safely.

Chief Story says situations like this are why working fire alarms are so important.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you updated when we receive more information.