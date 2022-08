HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Luzerne County has left a home “uninhabitable” according to the Hanover Fire Chief.

Officials said the Hanover Township Fire Department responded to a call for a working structure fire at 12:41 pm on Wednesday.





The Hanover Township Fire Chief told Eyewitness News there were no injuries, but the house was left “uninhabitable.”

The cause of this fire is under investigation.