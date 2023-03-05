FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— A Sunday morning fire in Luzerne County has left a home in ruin.

First responders were dispatched to 124 Forest Road for a working house fire around 5:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

By the time first responders arrived on the scene, officials said the fire had already gone through the roof.

Chief Pete Kohl from the Mountain Top Hose Company tells Eyewitness News they were on the scene for about three hours. He says the home is considered a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the fire according to Chief Kohl.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but it is not considered suspicious.

Wright Township, Dorrance Township, Nuangola, Hanover Township, and White Haven fire companies assisted with the fire.