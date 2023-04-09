COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Easter Sunday morning, crews responded to a reported fire in Covington Township that destroyed a shed and a gazebo.

At 9:38 a.m., a Lackawanna County Communications Center Supervisor confirms with Eyewitness News the Covington Township Fire Department and a tanker from both Moscow and Gouldsboro responded to a structure fire involving a gazebo and shed on the 900 block of Coyote Court in Covington Township.

To assist in the fire, a tanker from both Moscow and Gouldsboro were dispatched to the scene with the Covington Township Police Chief, according to the supervisor.

No injuries were reported and there are no reported total losses.

A Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined at this time.