SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Scranton Fire Department was called to fight a fire at the Clover Fieldhouse Wednesday night.

According to Scranton Fire Chief John Judge, crews were called to a report of fire and smoke coming from the Clover Fieldhouse at 7:30 p.m.

The fire was extinguished at about 8:45 p.m. Chief Judge told Eyewitness News there was no power and the building was on the City of Scranton’s demolition list.

Officials said the Clover Field was in use by the West Scranton soccer team under lease from the city.

A fire inspector is investigating the fire and the cause is under investigation, Fire Chief Judge said.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more details as they become available.