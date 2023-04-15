GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Wayne County has left another building in ruin, this marks the third building in just three days to catch fire.

The Lackawanna County Communication Center tells Eyewitness News Lackawanna County fire companies were dispatched to 573 Main Street for the report of a structure fire at 2:15 p.m.

Photos submitted to Eyewitness News show the home across the street from the Gouldsboro Inn in complete ruin after being fully engulfed by flames Saturday afternoon.

PSP says a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

Just one day prior to this fire, the Gouldsboro Inn, located at 572 Main Street, caught flames. Two days before that, another house located at 581 Main Street was turned to rubble by fire.

State police say the cause of the two previous fires has been determined to be arson. The photo below is of a person of interest in both fires.