Fire leads to arson charges in Monroe County

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire being classified as arson broke out at a home in Monroe County.

According to a release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police, 23-year-old Autumn Clarke was taken into custody after police say she intentionally set fire to her ex-boyfriend’s home around 4:30 Friday morning, July 23rd.

The home was occupied by several people at the time the fire was started.

Police say the smell of gasoline was noticed just before the fire broke out, it was put out by the residents of the home.

Clarke had recently broken up with the homeowner’s son before the fire was started. She is currently being held in the Monroe County Prison in lieu of $200,000 bail.