BOILING SPRINGS, CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A woman and a firefighter were killed in an early morning fire in Cumberland County.

Investigators say the woman and her husband were inside the home when the fire started around 1:30 Monday morning.

The man was able to make it out but is hospitalized. His wife, identified as Jessica Diehl, was killed.

A firefighter, identified as Jermone Guise, was also killed as he tried to rescue the woman inside.