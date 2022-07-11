MOUNTAIN TOP, RICE TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Rice Township is destroyed after being completely enveloped in fire, Monday afternoon.

The Wright Township Fire Department responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. for a second alarm fire at a home in Mountaintop along Blytheburn Road that was fully engulfed in flames.







According to Wright Township Fire Chief Dave Pettit, one person was home at the time of the fire and made it out safely, however one dog is unaccounted for.

The American Red Cross will be helping the homeowner as there were no fire hydrants to put the fire out, and ten departments were on the scene.

The home is considered a total loss and the cause is still under investigation.