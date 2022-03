WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house is damaged and a family is displaced after a fire during a winter storm in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened Saturday morning in the first block of Church Street. Crews say the home has interior damage, as flamed scorched the exterior walls.

All people and pets got out safely.

Fire Chief Jay Delaney tells Eyewitness News it was a hard fire to fight and that crews worked hard in difficult weather conditions to knock down Saturday morning’s fire.