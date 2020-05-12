Live Now
Dr. Fauci, CDC director Robert Redfield testify in Senate hearing on returning to work
Coronavirus

Fire in Scott Township ruled accidental

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man was taken to the hospital after a fire started in the basement of a Lackawanna County home Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the apartment in the 300 block of Green Grove Road in Scott Township just before 7:30am Tuesday.

According to crews on the scene, the fire began in the basement but extended up to the first floor leaving a considerable amount of damage.

The two people that lived there both got out. One of those people was taken to the hospital but was later released.

A dog made it out of the fire, but a cat did die in the apartment.

A fire marshal at the scene tells us the fire has been ruled accidental.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 6pm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos