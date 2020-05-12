Fire in Scott Township ruled accidental

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One man was taken to the hospital after a fire started in the basement of a Lackawanna County home Tuesday morning.



Crews responded to the apartment in the 300 block of Green Grove Road in Scott Township just before 7:30am Tuesday.

According to crews on the scene, the fire began in the basement but extended up to the first floor leaving a considerable amount of damage.



The two people that lived there both got out. One of those people was taken to the hospital but was later released.

A dog made it out of the fire, but a cat did die in the apartment.



A fire marshal at the scene tells us the fire has been ruled accidental.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have more on this story on Eyewitness News at 6pm.