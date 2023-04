TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Saturday night volunteer firefighters on the move in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain.

Crews got the call shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Trucksville.

The house that caught fire was located along West 8th Street.

The building had been condemned. It appears an electrical problem may be to blame.

Eyewitness News has a call into the fire department for more information.