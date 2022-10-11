MOOSIC, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were battling smoke and flames in the woods outside of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport (AVP).

Officials say the call came in around 6:00 a.m., Tuesday morning. First responders on the scene included the AVP Crash fire team, Pittston Township Fire Department, and Moosic Fire Department.

The Moosic Fire Chief says the fire ignited at the old Goex black powder plant, which is not on airport property.

According to the Moosic, Fire Department says they do get calls in the area often and there doesn’t seem to be anything suspicious about the fire.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if there will be an investigation.