PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a business after a printing press caught fire in Plymouth Thursday afternoon.

According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a call for a fire came in around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Bayard Printing Group, located at 180 West Main Street where a printing press caught fire. Paper going through the machine exacerbated the blaze.

Officials say all employees got out safe, however, the area of West Main Street is shut down as firefighters work to put out hotspots.

Kingston Police are assisting with the investigation.