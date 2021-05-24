Fire heavily damages building in Montour County

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire has heavily damaged a three-story building in Montour County.

The fire broke out around 3 am on the 100 block of Center Street in Danville.

According to sources at the scene, homes on either side of the building were also damaged, displacing those who lived there.

There were no reported injuries.

The building was home to the Karen Gronsky School of Dance.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who were affected by the fire.

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.