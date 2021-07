UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A home is gutted after an early morning fire in Northumberland County.

The fire broke out on 10 Mile Run Road near Sunbury just before 2:30 Monday morning.

About 75 firefighters from multiple counties responded to the scene.

A woman and her dog made it out safely.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen of the home.