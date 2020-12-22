Fire guts home early Tuesday morning in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire tore through a home in Monroe County Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 5100 block of High Terrace Road in Hamilton Township around 5 am.

Multiple crews were called to the scene where firefighters said flames were going through the roof, which has partially collapsed into the structure.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but a Fire Marshal from the Pennsylvania State Police has been called in to investigate.

There have been no reported injuries.