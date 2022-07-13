SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are investigating a fire that damaged two homes in Schuykill Haven overnight.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, crews were sent to the area of 50 Grant Street in Schuylkill Haven for a reported fire.

According to Deputy Chief Trent Zulick of Schuylkill Hose Company #2, the home was unoccupied when the flames broke out. The heat from the initial fire scorched the home adjacent to it, leaving those residents unable to return.

Deputy Chief Trent Zulick said the fire was under control in 40 minutes and was fully put out in two to three hours.

In total five people are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting those affected. Additonally, two firefighters were sent to the hosiptal. One responder suffered a cut and the other suffered heat exhaustion.

The home where the initial fire started is believed to be a total loss. A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.