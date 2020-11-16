Fire devastates Luzerne County funeral home

HUNLOCK CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at Charles L Cease Funeral Home on Reyburn Road in Hunlock Creek.

The call came in just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. Responders told Eyewitness News that six people live in the funeral home. Five people made it out safely. One person was taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

Traffic is being detoured away from the building.

Crews worked for hours to extinguish the blaze, and remained on scene past 4 a.m. There is heavy damage to the building, but there is no word on how the fire started.

This story is developing, Eyewitness News will provide updates as they become available.