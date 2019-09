(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Fire crews are on the scene of a church fire in Pittsburgh.

Crews were called to Sheraden United Methodist Church just after three Monday afternoon.

The fire was to four alarms and the roof has collapsed.

The church has been part of the community since 1903.

The flames were shooting several feet in the air. It is not known what sparked the fire but crews were working on the roof at the time.