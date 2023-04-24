SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire destroyed a Scranton home Monday night that was used by a charitable organization to help the community.

Smoke poured out of this double-block home on the 1200 block of Linden Street in Scranton.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. not far from the University of Scranton.

“We smelled it first, and then we opened the door and there was a bunch of white smoke so my friend, Grace, called the cops, and I ran over, and I banged on the door, and there was nobody there, and then the windows started to blow,” said University of Scranton Student Cara McCarthy.

Fire Chief John Judge of the Scranton Fire Department says nobody was injured.

“They were able to quickly just control the fire on both sides of the house, prevent it from spreading to the other two houses, they’re so close together here in the city,” said Chief Judge.

Friends of the Poor used the home for their “Clothes Line for Men” program, providing outfits for men in need.

“I’m just walking up here thinking, we just filled a few orders earlier this afternoon and had to leave for the day, and now, all of these men that are on our waitlist who are hoping to get clothes tomorrow or the next day, we’ve got nothing left, everything is gone,” said Meghan Loftus, President & CEO of Friends of the Poor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you want to help Friends of the Poor, you can donate online.