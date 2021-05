MESHOPPEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire has destroyed a mobile home in Wyoming County.

According to the Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Department Chief, the fire broke out just after 11 pm on Trail Road in Meshoppen.

There was nobody living in the mobile home at the time of the fire. Two other structures near the home were damaged by the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating.