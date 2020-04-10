Fire destroys home in Northumberland County







WARRIOR RUN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Fire crews responded to the 800 block of Main Street in Warrior Run around 7am Friday for a report of a house fire.

When they arrived flames were shooting through roof. Crews were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes but the home was severely damaged and is a total loss.

Julia Margel sent in video to Eyewitness News of what she saw from her home.

Two families, 8 people total, have been displaced. Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

Crews tell us the fire started in the back of the building the attic.

