HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire tore through a home Friday morning in Luzerne County.

The fire was called in around 4 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township.

The home was destroyed by the flames and utility lines in the area were knocked down.

Crews from Luzerne and Columbia Counties were called to the scene.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.