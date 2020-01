GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) No one was injured when fire broke out at a home on Oriole Road in Greenwood Township Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home around 10:20am. It took about an hour to knock down the flames.

Fire crews can be seen putting out hot spots after a fire destroyed this home on Oriole Road in Greenwood Township Wednesday morning.

They say the home is a total loss. The American Red Cross is on scene providing victim support.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.