BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fully involved fire destroyed a home and a vehicle Friday night in Black Creek Township.

According to the Nuremberg-Weston Volunteer Fire Company first responders were dispatched to the 400 block of North Huron Circle of the Eagle Rock housing development in Black Creek Township around 11:00 p.m. for a call of a house fire.

Crews say they arrived on scene to find two structures and a vehicle, including a house, engulfed in flames, with explosions coming from the home.

Officials stated that the wind picking up caused a “severe ember problem and radiant heat issues,” causing several spots fires to ignite across the street as well.

Courtesy: Nuremberg- Weston Volunteer Fire Company

Additional crews were requested and arrived to help extinguish the fires and evacuate homes as several were in danger of also going up in flames.

Firefighters battled the flames for close to five hours before bringing the flames under control.

All residents made it out unharmed and there are no reported injuries or additional homes lost. The incident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.