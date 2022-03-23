SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews battled flames inside a structure in Lackawanna County on Wednesday.

The fire broke out on the 1000 block of Heart Lake Road around 1:30 p.m.

According to Fire Chief Matt Pritchyk, one man who was working in the garage when the fire broke out has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters shut down Heart Lake Road while crews worked on the building. Crews state the fire may have been caused by a furnace.

Crews on scene say the building is a total loss.