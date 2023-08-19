WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fourth-alarm fire destroyed an apartment building in Lycoming County early Saturday morning.

According to Williamsport Firefighters Local 736, first responders were called to the 300 block of Campbell Street for a house fire just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials said firefighters got to the scene and saw flames shooting out from a three-story home and a garage in the back.

Fire investigators tell 28/22 News no one was injured and three people are displaced.

Investigators said they have not determined what caused the fire at this time.