BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Labor Day weekend is considered summer’s unofficial last hurrah. Many are heading to parks, picnics, and festivals, but some showed up at a local fundraiser to help victims of a horrific tragedy.

People poured into Beach Haven Carnival grounds in Berwick, Sunday, for what’s billed as a supershow benefit.

Funds raised are helping cover the funeral expenses of 10 people killed in last month’s house fire in neighboring Nescopeck.

Organizers raffled off nearly 100 donated baskets, while a couple of music bands donated their talent and time.

Car show participants and dozens of vendors also contributed to the cause.

“This community is just incredible. I truly call this the little town with the big heart. This is a special community here. It really is. I’m proud to be part of it,” said Mayor Tim Burke of Berwick.

While Sunday’s fundraiser will help offset the cost of funeral expenses, another fundraiser planned next Sunday in Nescopeck will benefit survivors of the Nescopeck fire tragedy.