WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For a local fire department in Luzerne County, they have something a little more unique waiting for the countdown to the New Year.

The Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department will drop a six-foot-wide blueberry to bring in the new year.

The importance of the blueberry ties back to traditions in Wilkes-Barre Township that took place decades ago.

The people of the township would pick blueberries and sell them to bakeries to make a living.

The event Sunday featured food, beverages, and live music with over 100 people anticipated to pay tribute to the area’s homestead.

“If you forget the tradition of your homestead, then what really is your homestead? Do you know what I mean? All different towns, townships, cities, they all an originating history factor behind it,” said Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter Brianna Mandak.

All proceeds from the New Year’s Eve celebration will go towards the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department.