Fire department investigates house fire, leaving one dead in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Scranton Fire Department, one female died in an early morning house fire Saturday.

The fire chief told Eyewitness News, Scranton Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Swetland Street in West Scranton after midnight Saturday.

According to the Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland, a 68-year-old woman died in the fire. Rowland says her body was found on the first floor of the home. The cause of her death is not yet determined.

The details on the fire are very limited at this time. The fire inspectors are continuing the investigation to determine the cause.

This is ongoing, we will update you with the latest as information becomes available.