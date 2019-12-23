Fire Department Branches Out to Those in Need

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Christmas trees are a staple of the season. But those falling upon some hard times might be celebrating Christmas without a tree this year.

Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead brings us to one volunteer fire department … Hoping to change that.

It may seem a little late in the season to be getting a Christmas tree.

But some may not be able to afford their own…. deciding between a tree…. gifts… or even food on the table.

But the Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department is teaming up to provide trees free of charge.

Assistant Chief Clyde Moyer of the Wilkes-Barre Township Volunteer Fire Department, “One of our clubs in the Township does Christmas for the kids every year. Walmart called and said they had some trees they donated to the club to give out for free. To whoever wanted trees.”

Walmart donated the trees to the Friars Club who decided to put them outside the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department on Sunday for anyone who may need a little Christmas spirit. The Assistant Chief tells Eyewitness News, a few have taken the trees already.

“Certain people will need trees. They don’t have enough money to buy one to have a good Christmas for their kids. Anyone can come pick a tree up, it’s free for a good Christmas.”

People who live near by, love how it spreads the holiday spirit.

“I think it’s a good thing. I believe it helps people who can’t afford a tree and it helps keep the spirit of Christmas alive.” Christopher Slusser of Wilkes-Barre told us.

Joyce Elston of Wilkes-Barre said, “It’s awesome, and it’s such a kind thing to do with the holiday when everyone is in need so it’s a wonderful thing they’re doing.”

Elston says the Township really loves spreading good cheer.

“It is a wonderful place to live. They’re very generous, they’re very kind. They take care of the people who live here, it’s a great place to be.”

As of Monday morning there were still dozens of trees for the taking outside of the fire department for anyone in need.