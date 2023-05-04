BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rides, carnival food, and games are on the minds of those heading for the Bloomsburg Fire Department’s annual carnival

Carnivals bring out the kid in everyone. From the games to the food and rides. You can find it all here at the Bloomsburg Fire Department’s carnival.

“The carnival’s a major fundraiser for the fire department. It helps us put firefighters in the trucks to come to your emergencies that we have to handle and it also helps us keep our property going and updating,” stated Tom Vought, Medical lT 31, of the Bloomsburg Fire Department.

The event has been going on for more than a decade. Helping the local volunteer department purchase new firefighter equipment that costs upward of $17,000.

But it’s not just fundraising that the department needs. They are also struggling to fill all volunteer positions – a shortage fire companies across the nation are facing.

“There are spots that we can take all the help we can get. If you don’t want to be a firefighter that’s fine, think about joining to become a social member, help out with taking care of the place,” explained Brad Reynolds, trustee/carnival committee, of the Bloomsburg Fire Department.

So whether you’re stopping by to try a tasty treat or test your luck for a prize – the show will go on at the fire station no matter the hurdle

The weather may be up and down, but that’s not stopping this carnival and its merry-go-round.

“Friday and Saturday looks like good weather and we’re hoping it’s like shoulder to shoulder. People here to enjoy the music, enjoy our car show, and just enjoy seeing each other, and helping us out to meet our needs,” said Vought.

The Bloomsburg Fire Department carnival runs Thursday night at 5:00 p.m. through Saturday.