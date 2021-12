EXETER, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Luzerne County had crews scrambling to save a family’s home.

According to crews on the scene, firefighters had to knock through part of a wall on the second floor during the fire fight in Exeter.

It broke out around 4:30 p.m. along the 300 block of Susquehanna Avenue. Crews from two fire departments managed to confine most of the damage to the upper part of the home.

No report of any injuries after the fire in Exeter.