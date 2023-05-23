EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday evening, crews were called to battle a blaze that left two RVs in ruins, it happened off the 2000 block of Route 92.

Assistant Fire Chief of the Harding Fire Company Jonathan Skripka confirms to Eyewitness News crews were called for an RV on fire just before 7:30 P.M.

The fire spread to an adjacent RV but was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating the fire.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information when it becomes available.