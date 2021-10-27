Fire damages three homes, dog dies in Mahanoy City

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews are working to put out a row home fire in Schuylkill County.





Eyewitness News is on the scene of the 600 block of East Mahanoy Avenue in Mahanoy City where crews responded to a fire that damaged three homes.

Crews on the scene stated the fire began around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday and spread throughout the row homes. The fire is said to have started in the kitchen of 632 East Mahanoy Avenue.

One dog died due to the fire, no other injuries have been reported at this time. Fire crews tell us everyone was out of the home when they arrived and seven people have been displaced from their homes.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to bring you information as it becomes available.