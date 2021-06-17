Fire damages local pizza shop in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) – A local pizza shop in Luzerne County was heavily damaged after a fire Wednesday night.

Flames broke out around 11:00 Wednesday night at Classic Pizza in Larksville, located at the end of the Carey Avenue bridge.

When crews arrived flames could be seen coming from the front windows.

The business was closed at the time of the fire.. And no injuries were reported.

A state police fire marshal will investigate the cause.

It was announced earlier this week that there were plans to demolish the pizza shop to make way for a new Sheetz convenience store.