JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A home undergoing a remodel in Luzerne County was damaged by a fire Saturday morning.

Officials say crews were dispatched to a working fire on River Road between Saylor Avenue and the Eighth Street Bridge just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Firefighters say the fire started on the bottom floor and worked its way up through the home.

A state police fire marshall has been called to the scene to investigate the fire.

First responders on the scene told Eyewitness News the home was being remodeled so no one was home at the time of the fire.