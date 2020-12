HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tuesday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the state will hold drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics in Clinton, Delaware, Greene, Warren and Wyoming Counties starting Thursday, December 10th.

“Over the past several weeks, we have seen a rapid increase of positive case counts reaching record-high levels, which gives us significant cause for concern,” Dr. Levine said. “In fact, every county now has a positivity-rate greater than five percent, which is alarming. In addition, nine counties have percent positivity above 20 percent.”