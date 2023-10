HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire damaged a home in Luzerne County Thursday night.

The call came in around 7:00 p.m. for a working structure fire on Constitution Avenue in Hanover Township.

No one was home at the time, however, two pets were inside when the fire broke out and there is no word on the animals’ condition.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will have more information as it becomes available.