LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a vacant home in Luzerne Borough Thursday afternoon.

The Luzerne Borough Fire Department Chief tells Eyewitness News a fire broke out in a home in the 800 block of Miller Street around 2:50 p.m.

The one-story structure was classified as abandoned after the owner passed away just a few days ago.

The fire chief says the home suffered extensive damage to the rear and roof.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but cats were rescued from the home.

The state police fire marshal is investigating this fire.