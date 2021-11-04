Fire crews respond to heavy smoke, house fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a house fire in Scranton that affected two homes.

According to Scranton Fire Department Assistant Chief White, fire crews responded to the 100 block of South Fillmore Avenue when a report of a duplex home consumed with flames and smoke came in at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

White says both sides of the home were evacuated safely. The number of people displaced is unclear at this time or if anyone was injured.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control. There is no word at this time on what caused the fire. Fire inspectors are investigating.

